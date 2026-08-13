Kamal Haasan calls himself ‘oldest of Gen Z’ in cinema, celebrates career of 67 years: ‘More than half of history...’

Kamal Haasan recently celebrated his long and illustrious career in cinema as he marked 67 years since his debut as a child artist. As wishes poured in for the veteran star from all over, the actor has now called himself the oldest Gen Z person in cinema, claiming that he has only actually learned for about 20 years.

Kamal Haasan celebrates his 67th year in cinema

Taking to social media, Kamal Haasan penned, “Thanks to all who wished me well on my 67 years of cinema. Out of those 67, I think I can only salvage about 20 years as my actual learning. The rest was going with the flow of the wastewater.”

He continued by saying that, regardless of how dark the waterway may become, there is always hope of eventually reaching the vast, collective form of cinema, which he likened to an unchannelled sea. He added that artists and audiences alike are all flowing towards it.

Here’s the post:

Kamal Haasan further said that the experience he had gained over the years could still be improved upon before people stopped counting his years in the industry and began looking for better numbers elsewhere.

The Hey Ram actor concluded, “My team reminded me that I have been around for 67 of those years, more than half of the entire history of the film industry! That is a rather extraordinary thought to take in. Yet, in my own account, I can claim only about 20 years as actual learning. I am probably the oldest of the Gen Z in cinema.”

Kamal Haasan’s work front

Kamal Haasan was last seen in the lead role in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life . The film follows Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, a gangster who adopts a young boy named Amaran after a violent incident leaves two siblings separated. Years later, Sakthivel returns from prison to find his foster son at the helm of his empire, sparking a bitter rivalry between them.

Looking ahead, KH is expected to join hands with director SU Arun Kumar for an upcoming film. Moreover, the actor also has the tentatively titled KH237, KHxRK Reunion , co-starring Rajinikanth, and the Prabhas-led Kalki 2 in his lineup.

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