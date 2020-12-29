Kamal Haasan calls Superstar Rajinikanth as ‘My Rajini’ while wishing him a healthy life; Watch Video

While talking with his followers during an election rally, Kamal Haasan adressed the Superstar as 'My Rajini', and wished him good health.

A video of Kamal Haasan has surfaced online, where the actor can be seen addressing to Rajinikanth as his own while talking during a political rally. In the video, the audience can be seen cheering for him as he said it. In the video, Kamal Haasan can be seen addressing people while saying, “I want my Rajini to be hale and healthy. I want my Rajini to be healthy no matter where he is”. As soon as the video surfaced online, it went viral as fans shared the clip across social media.

On Tuesday, Rajinikanth announced that he would not be able to continue his political journey owing to health reasons. He stated that he would continue serving people and stand up if any unjust is done to them.

His statement read, “People will have opinions on my decision to not enter politics. But I don't want to make my followers scapegoat for people's opinions. I request my followers and Rajini Makkal Mandram members to forgive me, as they will be disappointed. All the efforts that my followers took in the three years, even during the pandemic will not be wasted. Rajini Makkal Mandram will function as always. I will serve my people without entering politics and stand up for them if any unjust is done”. Rajinikanth’s health went for a toss when he was observing quarantine after four crew members of Annaatthe tested positive for COVID 19.

