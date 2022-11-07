Kamal Haasan celebrates 68th birthday, spends quality time with his family and Mani Ratnam; See PHOTOS

Kamal Haasan , one of the finest in Indian cinema, celebrated his 68 th birthday on November 7, Monday. The veteran actor is currently on a high with the mega success of his comeback film Vikram, which marked his first collaboration with young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. He is now set to be active in the film industry with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. This year, Kamal Haasan had a low-key birthday celebration in the presence of his family and a few close friends.

Suhasini Mani Ratnam, the senior actress who is the niece of Kamal Haasan, took to her official Instagram handle and shared some lovely stills clicked from the Vikram star’s birthday bash. The legendary actor rang in his 68th birthday in the presence of his elder brother and actor Charu Haasan, Suhasini, her husband and veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam , and the rest of the family members. “Celebrating Kamal at home,” wrote Suhasini, who shared some lovely pictures from the celebration on her official handle. “Great men coming together,” added the actress as she shared some candid stills of Kamal Haasan with her father Charu Haasan, and husband Mani Ratnam.

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s reunion

The iconic duo, who has earlier collaborated for one of the all-time greatest Tamil films – Nayakan, is set to reunite after a long gap of 35 years. The exciting announcement, which was made ahead of Kamal Haasan’s birthday, came out as a massive surprise for the cine-goers. The highly anticipated projectm which has been tentatively titled KH 234 is slated to hit the theatres in 2024. More updates are expected to be out soon.

Kamal Haasan’s work front

The legend is now busy with the shooting of S Shankar’s Indian 2, which is a sequel to the actor-director duo’s 1996-released blockbuster Indian. He is expected to team up with Valimai director H Vinoth for a political thriller, by the beginning of next year. Kamal Haasan is also planning to reunite with Gautham Menon for the sequel of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2, and with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Vikram 2. He is also planning to collaborate with Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan and National award-winner Vetrimaaran very soon.

