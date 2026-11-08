Kamal Haasan celebrates 72nd birthday on Sandiyar’s sets as he begins filming; Watch Videos

Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 72nd birthday on November 7, 2026, with the actor revealing the title of his next movie, Sandiyar. As the actor began shooting for the film on his birthday, the veteran star celebrated the special occasion on the film's sets.

Sandiyar: Kamal Haasan celebrates birthday on sets of next film

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In a recent video shared by the makers of Sandiyar, Kamal Haasan was seen celebrating his birthday on the film's sets. The actor began filming on his birthday itself, cutting a cake and hosting a lunch for the film's crew.

Here’s the promo:

Moreover, the team has also released a special video celebrating the veteran star's legacy. The one-minute promo revisits some of the actor's iconic characters, accompanied by an energetic track in the background.

KH's next movie, Sandiyar , is a gritty action entertainer directed by SU Arun Kumar. The film is reportedly being developed against the backdrop of Madurai. The project is said to follow a grounded approach, with no dance sequences or CGI de-aging. Moreover, the makers are reportedly looking to cast an actress closer to the actor's age as the female co-lead.

The action choreography will be handled by the Anbariv duo, while Anirudh Ravichander will compose the songs and background score. The film also marks the composer's reunion with Haasan after Vikram and Indian 2.

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Kamal Haasan’s work front

Kamal Haasan was last seen in the lead role in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. The action drama follows an ageing and influential man whose past actions and present inhibitions lead to a major clash with his foster son, Amar. Featuring Silambarasan TR as the co-lead, the movie also stars Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nassar, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to share the screen with Rajinikanth in an action entertainer tentatively titled KHxRK . Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film will bring the two legendary stars together on the big screen after nearly four decades.

Kamal Haasan also has Kalki 2 in his lineup, alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Additionally, the actor is expected to return to the big screen with Indian 3, the action drama directed by Shankar. The sequel is reportedly being planned for a Summer 2027 release.

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