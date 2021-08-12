Kamal Haasan clocks 62 years in the film industry, daughter Shruti Haasan pens a sweet note: He’s my favourite

Kamal Haasan has clocked 62 years in the film industry- a remarkable feat for any artist in showbiz. Although the actor made his Bollywood debut in 1980, with the film ‘Ek Duuje Ke Liye’, opposite Rati Agnihotri, he started his acting stint decades back in the year 1960 itself, where he donned the character of Selvam, in the Tamil romantic drama film, ‘Kalathur Kannamma’. Over the decades, he has done films in multiple languages, that went on to achieve great commercial success as well as critical acclaim.

On the occasion of completing 62 years in the cinema business, the superstar has been receiving admiration, appreciation, and love for his work, from millions of fans and well-wishers. Daughter Shruti Haasan also did not shy away from expressing her love for her father. The actress took to Instagram, and posted a few adorable photos with father Kamal, that were clicked in Mumbai. In the photos, Shruti can be seen holding Kamal, as she strikes different poses with him. Both father and daughter smile big as they look into the camera.

Sharing the photo, she wrote a rather heartwarming caption that read, “He’s not just my dad he’s my favourite human @kamalhaasan”

In a few moments after Shruti shared the post, netizens showered it with likes and comments. They flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emojis. While one user wrote, “Super Papa”, another said, “Always ur dad is my hero”.

The actor will be next seen in ‘Vikram’, where he will reportedly play the role of a cop. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil will share screen with the superstar for the first time. The director of the film, Lokesh Kanagaraj has shared a beautiful poster featuring Kamal Haasan, to wish the actor on completing 62 years in the industry.

