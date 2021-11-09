Kamal Haasan to collaborate with Pa Ranjith for his next?

Kamal Haasan recently met award-winning director Pa Ranjith and reportedly, they discussed working on a film together. Reports suggest Kamal Haasan has also liked the director's story idea and asked for a full script. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

Currently, Haasan is shooting for Vikram, being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The teaser of the film was released on his birthday and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi are also a part of the film. Kanagaraj has reused the title of Kamal Haasan's 1986 actioner with the same name.

Kamal Haasan recently also confirmed that he is also working on a script that will be directed by Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan. The Vishwaroopam actor confirmed about the same after he praised and attended Mahesh Narayanan's Malik's special screening in Chennai.

If things go as planned, Kamal Haasan will kickstart working on Pa Ranjith's film after wrapping the shoot of Vikram.