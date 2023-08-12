Kamal Haasan completes 64 years in film industry: His iconic journey from child artist to biggest superstar

In the world of cinema, Kamal Haasan is an inspiration to many young actors. His journey, from child artist to the biggest superstar, in 64 years in the film industry is beyond incredible. The actor has reached a significant milestone, completing an astounding 64 years in the world of showbiz. Kamal Haasan has a remarkable and distinguished career spanning over 64 years with over 232 films in six Indian languages.

64 years of Kamal Haasan- child artist to pan Indian superstar

Although the pan-Indian trend came today, Kamal Haasan has been ruling in that sense for years. Haasan started his career as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil-language film Kalathur Kannamma, for which he won the President's Gold Medal. The actor got his breakthrough as a lead actor in 1975 with Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K. Balachander. Rest is the history. Not just in Tamil, he owns the highest position in many industries unparalleled talent, performances, and blockbuster movies.

He earned his stardom in the Malayalam film industry where he went on to star in over 40 films. He is equally successful in the Hindi and Telugu cinemas as well. His films like Maro Charitra, Sagara Sangamam and Swati Mutyam in Telugu shot him to superstardom. He also went on to become a prominent name in Bollywood after the success of films like Ek Duje Ke Liye, Sadma and Saagar. He has acted in Kannada and Bengali films as well.

A new era with top-notch technology introduced by the actor

Ulaganayagan is regarded as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. Haasan is also known for introducing many new technologies and cosmetics to the Indian film industry. From utilizing computers to record songs in Vikram to implementing screenplay writing software in Thevar Magan, and from introducing Dolby Stereo surround SR technology in Kuruthipunal to pioneering live sound recording and the Neuendo machine in Virumaandi, Haasan has consistently pushed the boundaries of technical excellence. Furthermore, he embraced the digital format inMumbai Express and utilized the cutting-edge Auro 3D sound technology in Vishwaroopam, elevating the immersive experience for audiences. These advancements not only enhanced the technical aspects of filmmaking but also revolutionized storytelling in Indian cinema.

His transformative use of makeup and prosthetics has redefined realism, enabling him to portray characters with authenticity and depth. For instance, in the movie Dasaavathaaram, he astounded audiences by portraying an impressive ten different roles, showcasing his versatility and acting prowess.



Kamal Haasan took films to Oscars

Vikram took the film industry to a new level back even before Baahubali, RRR, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli and other factors existed. The actor took Indian cinema on the global platform in 1992 by staging India's first Oscar entry with his film Thevar Magan. His directorial venture Hey Ram, also produced under his banner, became India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2000. Dr Kamal Haasan is the only actor to have the highest number of Academy Award submissions in Indian cinema. Between 1985 and 1987, three of his films were submitted to the Oscars.

Kamal Haasan started his own production company Raaj Kamal Films International and his 100th film as an actor, Raaja Paarvai was RKFIs maiden production. Since then, Ulaganayagan has produced and directed several films that won both critical and commercial acclaim.



Kamal Haasan was last in the blockbuster film Vikram, which was released in theatres on June 3, 2023, and surpassed all expectations. Directed by Lokesh KanAgaraj, the film became the highest-grossing film across the nation. In addition, he has a thrilling roster of upcoming projects on the horizon which includes Indian2, KH233, KH234, and Project K. Even at this age, the actor is making sure to explore his actor to the fullest. For the first time, the actor will be seen as the antagonist in the upcoming Prabhas film Kalki 2898 AD.

Marking the special occasion of 64 years of Kamal Haasan, several celebs like Shruti Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Vijay Sethupathi have taken to social media and congratulated him.

