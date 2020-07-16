Kamal Haasan completes work on a screenplay for an upcoming film; plans to release it on an OTT platform

  1. Home
The Vishwaroopam star Kamal Haasan has reportedly finished writing a screenplay for an upcoming film. The news reports also add that the south megastar has written the screenplay in such a way that the film will be released on an OTT platform.
There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Vishwaroopam star Kamal Haasan has reportedly finished writing a screenplay for an upcoming film. The news reports also add that the south megastar has written the screenplay in such a way that the film will be released on an OTT platform. There is no confirmation whether the southern megastar Kamal Haasan will act in the film or no. But, the film is reportedly written in such a way that it will have less number of crew members and actors on board keeping in mind the COVID 19 situation in the country.

The south superstar Kamal Haasan will be seen next in the highly anticipated drama, called Indian 2. The upcoming film is helmed by ace south director Shankar. The much-awaited drama will bring back Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy avatar. The film Indian 2 is the second film after the original film India which was also helmed by Shankar. The film will also feature the Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal in a key role.

Apart from Kajal, the film will also star Rakul Preet Sigh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Siddharth in key roles. The film with Kamal Haasan in the lead is among the highly anticipated, films from the south film industry. Due to the global outbreak of COVID 19, all the filming and production work had to be stopped.

