Kamal Haasan confirms Suriya's cameo role in Vikram; BTS pic from sets goes viral

The upcoming pan Indian film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most anticipated films in the South. A few days ago, the audio launch took place in Chennai and it was a star-studded event and a pure delight to fans. During the event, the director and Kamal Haasan confirmed that Suriya will be playing a cameo role in the film.

Suriya will be seen in a pivotal role in the Kamal Haasan starrer. Suriya sir plays a important role in Vikram. I didn’t want to reveal it but you all guessed it right,” confirmed Lokesh at the trailer launch. Kamal Haasan also thanked Suriya at event as he said, Kamal thanked actor Suriya. “My wonderful brother Suriya gave us a helping hand at the last minute. My thanks to him,”

Now, a picture of Suriya from the sets of Vikram is breaking the internet. The photo shows Suriya in a black shirt paired with blue jeans. Since the trailer launch on Sunday, fans had been trying to locate Suriya in the trailer as the 2-minute 38-second clip doesn't show his face.

Besides playing the lead role, Kamal Haasan is also producing this movie in association with R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Vikram also features Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das and Shivani Narayanan in supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer while Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer and Philomin Raj is the editor.

