Kamal Haasan congratulates Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar on Jailer's massive success

Jailer has emerged as a grand success not just for Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar, and the other actors who were part of the project but for the entire Tamil cinema industry. The film has become a hit with not just the hardcore fans of Rajinikanth but also with the general audience. Nelson had already revealed that Thalapathy Vijay was one of the first people to congratulate him on Jailer's monstrous success.

As per the latest reports, another superstar has congratulated the Jailer team on the film’s almost unprecedented success. This superstar is none other than Kamal Haasan. Reports suggest that Kamal called not just Nelson but Rajinikanth as well and congratulated them on the success of Jailer.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s friendship goes way back

Of course, this piece of information does not come as a surprise to anyone, as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have been known to share a great bond of camaraderie and friendship ever since they started out. The latter had a similar back-to-form film last year with Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Both actors share a great bond and are often seen together making public appearances at events.

The two thespians being together on stage itself guarantees a lot of attention; case in point: the time the legends reunited during the audio launch of Ponniyin Selvan. Therefore, it will certainly be of interest to both the actor’s fans to know that Kamal congratulated his friend Rajinikanth for the success of Jailer.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer is heading to be a monstrous success

Jailer has proven to be a massive renaissance for not just Rajinikanth but also Nelson Dilipkumar. The film has disrupted the box office and is generating record collections in many places. Along with Rajinikanth, the film also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu.

Not to forget, two big stars from Malayalam and Kannada films, Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar, have made great cameo appearances in the film. As per the reports, Jailer has already generated the biggest opening for a Tamil film this year. In just four days, Jailer is reported to have made more than Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office.

