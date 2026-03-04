Kamal Haasan criticizes box office obsession of the film industry over the craft of cinema: ‘It is not about quality…’

Kamal Haasan recently reacted to the changing standards of success in cinema during a leadership summit in Tamil Nadu, where he addressed the contrast between box office collections and the art of filmmaking.

Kamal Haasan reacts to the change in giving ‘marks’ for his films

Speaking at the summit, Kamal Haasan said, “Now, they tell me I escape the marks. I have made my mark in the field. But now, the system of marking has changed. It is about how many crores you can make. That is my mark now. So, it is not about quality; it isn’t about how well I write my exam or what my content is… nobody reads my article. They just look at my collections. I still suffer under the same order, the hegemony that pushes me toward something I don’t care about."

“What I care about is excellence, while what they care about is the end result, which is reduced to money. The end result of my idea of art should be to make uncomfortable people comfortable with my art and to make very comfortable people very uncomfortable,” the veteran star added.

Kamal Haasan’s work front

Kamal Haasan was last seen in a lead role in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film tells the story of Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, a gangster whose shootout with a rival results in a man’s death, leaving the latter’s son and daughter stranded and separated.

Amid the chaos, Sakthivel and his brother Manickam adopt a young boy named Amaran, with Sakthivel raising him as his own son. Years later, a conflict leads to the mafia kingpin’s imprisonment. Upon his return, however, his foster son is treated as the head of the empire instead of him, sparking animosity between them. Their rivalry forms the crux of the narrative.

Looking ahead, Kamal Haasan is set to appear in the lead role in a film tentatively titled KH237. Directed by the action duo Anbarivu and written by Syam Pushkaran, the film will feature music composed by Jakes Bejoy. While official confirmation is still awaited, the movie is expected to go on floors after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections conclude.

Additionally, Kamal Haasan is expected to reunite on the big screen with Rajinikanth for an upcoming film tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion, which is set to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

