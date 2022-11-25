Kamal Haasan discharged from the hospital after two days; To resume work shortly

Here's a good news for the fans of Kamal Haasan. The actor has finally been discharged from the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai today. Despite coming back home, the actor has been advised to take rest by the doctors. However, if the reports are to be believed, the star would resume work soon and will join the sets of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 as the host of the reality show.

The superstar was being treated by doctors for the last two days. On 23rd November, the Vikram actor was admitted to the hospital after he complained of a fever. Kamal Haasan recently went to Hyderabad to meet his mentor and legendary director K Vishwanath and take part in a few events. After he returned to Chennai on 23rd November, he fell ill and was admitted into a hospital. According to the official statement released by the hospital, Kamal Haasan suffered symptoms of fever, cough, and cold.