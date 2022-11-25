Kamal Haasan discharged from the hospital after two days; To resume work shortly
Superstar Kamal Haasan has been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for two days.
Here's a good news for the fans of Kamal Haasan. The actor has finally been discharged from the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai today. Despite coming back home, the actor has been advised to take rest by the doctors. However, if the reports are to be believed, the star would resume work soon and will join the sets of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 as the host of the reality show.
The superstar was being treated by doctors for the last two days. On 23rd November, the Vikram actor was admitted to the hospital after he complained of a fever. Kamal Haasan recently went to Hyderabad to meet his mentor and legendary director K Vishwanath and take part in a few events. After he returned to Chennai on 23rd November, he fell ill and was admitted into a hospital. According to the official statement released by the hospital, Kamal Haasan suffered symptoms of fever, cough, and cold.
Upcoming projects
Now, on the work front, Kamal Haasan is working on director S Shankar's Indian 2. The highly-anticipated drama is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian, which was also helmed by the same filmmaker. While the venture was originally slated to hit the theatres in 2020, it got delayed because of an unfortunate accident on the sets of the film, which also led to the demise of few crew members.
The second installment in the franchise got further delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the shooting for the drama is underway in full swing. Indian also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in significant roles.
Additionally, Kamal Haasan has signed up for another exciting drama with filmmaker Mani Ratnam, named KH234 for now.
Also Read: Kamal Haasan admitted to hospital in Chennai