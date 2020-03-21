Kamal Haasan explains what social distancing is; Advises people not to ignore COVID 19 situation

Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter space and shared a video, in which he explained people not to panic while on self quarantine

Following his tweet on urging people to meticulously follow the Janta Curfew imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor-politician Kamal Haasan took to his social media space and posted a video. He can be seen explaining people what social distancing is. He also requested people not to ignore the seriousness of the situation, while telling them not to blindly assume that they won't get affected. In the powerful video, the actor also requested people to stay united while handling the situation.

In the video, he acknowledged the problems that people might face while being in self-quarantine, and encouraged them to stay indoors, though it might cost them unaffordable things. He encouraged people to spend quality time with family during quarantine. He also asked people to watch movies, read books and sing songs while self-isolating. Advising people to make good use of the break that they get from a mechanical life, he reminded people that health is wealth.

On the work front, Ulaga Nayagan will be next seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. Indian 2 is a sequel to 1996 film of the actor-director duo. Produced by Lyca Productions, Indian 2 has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as female leads. Some reports suggest that Kaajal will play the main antagonist. Jigarthanda actor Siddharth will also be seen in a key role in Indian 2. The film made the headlines recently after three crew members died on the sets following an accident.

Credits :Twitter

