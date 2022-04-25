Kamal Haasan, Fahad Faasil & Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram trailer to release at Cannes Film Festival

The much-awaited Kamal Hassan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil's pan Indian film Vikram will release on June 3rd, 2022. With the release date approaching, a big new update regarding the film has been announced and movie buffs can't keep calm. The trailer of the film will be launched on May 18 at Cannes Film Festival.

Sharing the big news, the makers wrote on Twitter, "Glad to announce the launch of Vikram NFTs and Trailer at Cannes Film festival in association with Vistaverse and Lotus Meta Entertainment!."

This action thriller outing also has an ensemble cast along with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in ancillary roles. As per the latest buzz in Kollywood, Amitabh Bachchan also has played an important cameo role in the film.

Helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj and backed up by Kamal Haasan's production, Raaj Kamal Films International, the music is scored by Anirudh Ravichander for the film. Tamil Nadu theatrical distributor for Vikram. Red Giant Pictures along with Raaj Kamal Films International will present the movie in the state.

The crew consists of Cinematographer and National award winner Girish Gangadharan, Editor Philomin Raj, Art director Satheesh, Choreographer Sandy, and Director of Action Anbariv.

