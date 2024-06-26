Kamal Haasan gets nostalgic as he shares pictures with Saagar director Ramesh Sippy

Kamal Haasan is a name that requires no introduction at all. He has left a lasting impact with his incredible acting abilities and memorable characters. Currently, he is busy promoting his upcoming movies, Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2, in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, during his visit, the actor had a wonderful nostalgic moment as he met with renowned producer-director Ramesh Sippy, who helmed Kamal Haasan's 1985 cult classic Saagar. Have a look!

Kamal Haasan's gets nostalgic with Ramesh Sippy

On June 26, Ulaganayagan took to the social media platform Instagram and shared pictures from the meeting Ramesh Sippy with his better half Kiran Joneja along with his Indian-2 co-star Siddharth.

Kamal Haasan wrote, “A chance encounter with the Sippys. Thanks to Siddharth @worldofsiddharth who spotted them. Juhu sea is not a healthy place to swim. Instead swam in Mr. Ramesh Sippy's "Saagar @rameshsippy47 @kiranjoneja ".We promised each other of another swim in our nostalgia together. Grateful for such pleasant accidents.”

Soon after the post went online, fans of Ulaganayagan took to the comments section and expressed their joy. A user wrote, “Kamal Haasan sir respect button.” Another one wrote, “What a picture perfect of two legends of Indian Cinema!! Both of you should join hands.”

For the unversed, Saagar which was released in the year 1985, featured Kamal Haasan, Rishi Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles and gained enormous applause and appreciation from movie lovers and critics.

More about Indian-2

Along with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, the ensemble cast of Indian 2 also features Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, and more celebrities.

The last moments that deceased performers Vivek, Manobala, and Nedumudi Venu shared on screen are also included in the movie. A R Rahman left the role of musical composer for the movie and was replaced by Anirudh Ravichander.

The political thriller film is being produced by Lyca Productions and is headed by Subaskaran Allirajah, and helmed by Shankar Shanmugam. It opens in theaters in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on July 12, 2024, respectively.

