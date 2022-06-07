Kamal Haasan gifts a car to director Lokesh Kanagaraj post the overwhelming success of Vikram; See pic

Kamal Haasan's latest release Vikram has added more value to the actor's stardom. The action drama has turned out to be a huge success at the box office, and the project has also become a rage amongst the movie buffs. Elated by the overwhelming success of the flick, Kamal Haasan surprised the Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj by gifting him a car.

The photo of the actor handing over the car keys to the filmmaker has gone viral on social media. While the Vishwaroopam star donned a white shirt and trousers, Lokesh Kanagaraj was seen in a striped T-shirt and black denims.

Check out the picture below:

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest triumph also has Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. The film hit the theatres on June 3 and was termed a blockbuster.

Recently, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and posted a video message thanking fans for the success of Vikram. He said in the clip that the success of Vikram is not merely his victory, but also the triumph of all the good films being made by different artists across India. The actor further urged the audience to keep supporting such films, as it influences countless minds.

The actor also gave a special shout-out to his co-star Suriya for his outstanding portrayal of Rolex in the flick. He said that Suriya swayed the audience in the last three minutes of the movie. The star revealed that he did the role only out of love and did not charge anything for it.

Produced by the protagonist himself under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films, the mass entertainer enjoys an ensemble cast with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in ancillary roles, apart from others. Anirudh Ravichander has provided the music for the action drama.

