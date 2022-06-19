Kamal Haasan gives a peck on Lokesh Kangaraj's cheek; A series of heartwarming PICS from Vikram's success bash

Known for being a generous and humble human, Kamal Haasan recently gifted a Lexus car to Lokesh Kangaraj.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jun 19, 2022 04:49 PM IST  |  8.8K
Kamal Haasan Vikram success party
Kamal Haasan gives a peck on Lokesh Kangaraj's cheek; A series of heartwarming PICS from Vikram's success bash
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Actor-producer Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram continues to soar high at the box office.  After the phenomenal success of the film across the globe, director Lokesh Kanagaraj hosted a success party. Director Lokesh, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Anirudh and Vijay Sethupathi were among the attendees at the intimate celebration. It was quite a gala night! 

Lokesh Kanagaraj has shared a collage picture of Kamal Haasan giving a peck on everyone's cheek at the part. "We all love you soo much @ikamalhaasan sir," he wrote on Twitter. Khushbu Sundar, who was also present at success party of Vikram shared a couple of photos with Kamal Haasan and captioned it, "My Hero.. My friend. My Vikram." 

Take a look: 

Known for being a generous and humble human, Kamal Haasan recently gifted a Lexus car to Lokesh Kanakaraj, bikes to all of the film's assistant directors and also a Rolex watch to Suriya, who made a cameo appearance in Vikram. 

For the unversed, Kamal Haasan will soon join hands with Suriya after Vikram's success. I have already approached him to do a film for Raaj Kamal Films, where I will take a back seat and watch him perform. He wanted to do a film with me, but he was nervous and worried,” Haasan revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla. 

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Vikram 2 'already' on the cards? Kamal Haasan clears the air on the sequel 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!