Kamal Haasan gives a peck on Lokesh Kangaraj's cheek; A series of heartwarming PICS from Vikram's success bash

Actor-producer Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram continues to soar high at the box office. After the phenomenal success of the film across the globe, director Lokesh Kanagaraj hosted a success party. Director Lokesh, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Anirudh and Vijay Sethupathi were among the attendees at the intimate celebration. It was quite a gala night!

Lokesh Kanagaraj has shared a collage picture of Kamal Haasan giving a peck on everyone's cheek at the part. "We all love you soo much @ikamalhaasan sir," he wrote on Twitter. Khushbu Sundar, who was also present at success party of Vikram shared a couple of photos with Kamal Haasan and captioned it, "My Hero.. My friend. My Vikram."

Take a look:

Known for being a generous and humble human, Kamal Haasan recently gifted a Lexus car to Lokesh Kanakaraj, bikes to all of the film's assistant directors and also a Rolex watch to Suriya, who made a cameo appearance in Vikram.

For the unversed, Kamal Haasan will soon join hands with Suriya after Vikram's success. I have already approached him to do a film for Raaj Kamal Films, where I will take a back seat and watch him perform. He wanted to do a film with me, but he was nervous and worried,” Haasan revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Vikram 2 'already' on the cards? Kamal Haasan clears the air on the sequel