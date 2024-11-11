Kamal Haasan goes Ajith Kumar way; requests his fans to stop attaching prefixes like ‘Ulaganayagan’ to his name

Kamal Haasan has been an iconic sensation for countless audiences across the globe. Such has been the amount of love that he has received over time, that people have even used the prefix of high praise Ulaganayagan to refer to him. And now, the actor respectfully declined the use of all such prefixes in his name.

In a candid declaration on X(formerly Twitter), Kamal Haasan expressed his gratitude to his fans for all the terms of endearment which they have associated him with over the years.

He talked about getting the accolade Ulaganayagan from the fans which he has always recognized with humble affection.

However, now he requested his followers to only refer to him as Kamal Haasan, Kamal or KH, and not with such prefixes of high esteem.

In an excerpt from his long declaration, the actor wrote, “I feel compelled to respectfully decline such titles or prefixes. I humbly request that all my fans, the media, members of the film fraternity, party cadre and fellow Indians, to here on after, refer to me simply as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH.”

This isn't the first instance of a superstar asking fans to refrain from using a specific title. Previously, Ajith Kumar wrote an open letter to his supporters, requesting that they no longer refer to him as 'Thala' or any other nickname. He expressed his desire for everyone to simply call him Ajith, Ajith Kumar, or AK.

A few days back, Kamal Haasan turned 70 and while his entire fan base celebrated the special day with endless tributes, it was his daughter Shruti Haasan, who dedicated a warm birthday note to her dad.

Dropping a candid picture on her account on X (formerly Twitter), Shruti penned a long note of affection, which read as, “Happy birthday pa @ikamalhaasan You’re a rare gem and walking by your side is one of my favorite things to do in life - to many more birthdays and watching all your magical dreams come to life .. love you so much pa."

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is gearing up for his next release Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam.

