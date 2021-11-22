Kamal Haasan hospitalized after testing COVID 19 positive post his US trip
Kamal Haasan was hospitalized at a private hospital in Chennai after being tested positive for COVID-19. The Vikram actor had a slight cough after returning from his US trip. COVID-19 infection was confirmed after the test and he immediately got himself admitted to a hospital for further treatment.
Kamal Haasan has requested his fans and followers to be careful and take care as the spread of the deadly virus has not stopped yet. Meanwhile, fans of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan are wishing him a speedy recovery on social media.
Check out his Tweet below:
அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள்.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021
On the work front, the actor is hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 5. Besides, he recently wrapped up the last schedule of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram. Before heading to the USA, he wrapped the shoot and also celebrated his birthday with the team on the sets.
The much-awaited action-thriller, Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.