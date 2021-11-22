Kamal Haasan hospitalized after testing COVID 19 positive post his US trip

Kamal Haasan was hospitalized at a private hospital in Chennai after being tested positive for COVID-19. The Vikram actor had a slight cough after returning from his US trip. COVID-19 infection was confirmed after the test and he immediately got himself admitted to a hospital for further treatment.

He shared the news with his fans on Twitter. Kamal Haasan's tweet in Tamil translates to, "There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Govt infection was confirmed on examination. I am isolated in the hospital. Realize that the epidemic is not over yet and everyone is safe."

Kamal Haasan has requested his fans and followers to be careful and take care as the spread of the deadly virus has not stopped yet. Meanwhile, fans of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan are wishing him a speedy recovery on social media.

Kamal Haasan was in Chicago for the launch of his new clothing line. The launch of the same took place on 15th November.

