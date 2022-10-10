Kamal Haasan hosted show Bigg Boss Tamil 6 begins: Here's the full list of contestants

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 went on air on Sunday night. The sixth season of the controversial reality show marks the return of Kamal Haasan as host. The Vikram star introduced 20 contestants with a grand welcome into the house. Rachitha, GP Muthu, ADK, and Amudhavanan are some of the contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss house. The Bigg Boss Tamil 6 will feature celebrities and commoners this season. As always, the show will run for 100 days and every week a housemate will be evicted, followed by the winner in the finalist. Unlike the previous five seasons when audiences got to watch their favorite contestants only for an hour every day, the special season was available to watch on Hotstar.

As you gear up to watch the show every night, take a look at the list of contestants: GP Muthu Social media star GP Muthu is the first contestant for Kamal Haasan's hosted show Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Pechumuthu, popularly known as GP Muthu, on TikTok and other social media sites is one of the most famous TikTok users in the Tamil Nadu state. He enjoys a massive fan base on social media.



Asal Kolaar Asal Kolaar is the stage name of Vasantha Kumar, a singer/lyricist who has recently worked in the movies Bachelor, Gulu Gulu, Mahaan, and Coffee With Kadhal.



Shivin Ganesan and Azeem Shivin Ganesan is the title winner of Miss Trans Star India 2021. She represented India in Miss Trans Star International 2022 in Spain. Azeem is the fourth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. He is a popular Television actor in Kollywood.

Robert Master Former contestant Vanitha Rajkumar's ex-husband and popular actor and choreographer Robert is the 5th contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Vanitha is a star of conflicts and controversies and she was one of the key contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Aysha and Sherina Aysha, who is a popular television actor, entered the house as the 6th contestant. She is popularly known for the Tamil serial Satya, where she gained huge fame and recognition. Sherina is the next popular contestant to enter the house. She is the identified winner of the Grazia Ford Supermodel Contest India.



Manikanta Rajesh Manikanta is the brother of actor Aishwarya Rajesh. He has been a part of the Vijay TV show Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai. He is a popular star on TV while his sister is a talented actor ie films. Aishwarya Rajesh took to her Instagram and penned an emotional note on her brother Manikanta being part of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. She dropped some memorable pictures with her sibling and captioned the post, "Very very happy at the same time very very emotional my brother @iam_manikanta_rajesh is now in @bigbosstamilofficial06 Bujjy tats how i call him he is my brother friend my father figure ll definitely miss him few days but i only wish him good luck and wish him to be successful thro @bigbosstamilofficial06 thank u @vijaytelevision for this opportunity and Pls do support my brother bujjy."

Rachitha Mahalakshmi and Ram Ramasamy, Actor Rachitha Mahalakshmi of Saravanan Meenakshi fame enters the stage with a dance performance. She is the 9th contestant on Kamal Haasan-hosted show. Ram Ramasamy, a cricketer and model, is the 10th contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6.

Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam and Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam Sri Lankan Rap singer Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam is the next contestant. Another contestant from Sri Lanka is Janany. She is an anchor and newsreader.

Shanti Shanti is a dancer, mostly known for her performance in the serial Metti Oli. Popularly known as Sanke Shanthi, she appeared in a number of hit songs of the time including some songs from the movie of Vijay and Ajith.



Vikraman and Amudhavanan Vikraman is the 14th contestant of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Vikraman is a journalist and an activist driven by ideologies. The next contestant is Amudhavanan, a popular TV comedy artiste



Maheshwari Chanakyan and VJ Kathiravan Maheshwari Chanakyan is a popular television host known for hosting many shows on Television. VJ Kathiravan, a popular anchor and actor, entered the house as the 17th contestant in the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house.



Queency Queency is an actor who has starred in the short film Coffee 50 Kadhal 50. She is part of a film titled Vidiyum Varai Kaathiru, which is filming, and is produced by Ravinder's Libra Productions.