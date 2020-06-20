  1. Home
Kamal Haasan impressed with Ashwin Kumar’s viral dance video on Annatha Aaduraar song; Showers praises on him

Ashwin Kumar's dance moves were exactly like Kamal Haasan’s moves for the song Annatha Aaduraar from the movie Aboorva Sagodharargal.
12670 reads Mumbai Updated: June 20, 2020 03:34 pm
Kamal Haasan impressed with Ashwin Kumar’s viral dance video on Annatha Aaduraar song; Showers praises on himKamal Haasan impressed with Ashwin Kumar’s viral dance video on Annatha Aaduraar song; Showers praises on him
Young actor Ashwin Kumar took over the internet recently after he shared his dance video for Kamal Haasan’s 'Annatha Aaduraar' song on a treadmill. His sizzling dance moves were exactly like Kamal Haasan’s moves for the song from the movie Aboorva Sagodharargal. Well, the video reached Ulaga Nayagan’s attention. Sharing it, Kamal showered Ashwin with wishes and expressed how happy and proud he was to see the video.

Kamal Haasan wrote on the micro blogging website, “It has always been a doubt for all every actor if their good actions have properly reached their fans. This young actor has noticed even the smallest move of my dance and replicated it perfectly. I am very proud of you, son. It's my duty to see younger generations surpass me.” After Kamal Haasan shared the video, it received bigger attention and people are showering Ashwin Kumar with wishes.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in the second part of his 1996 film Indian directed by Shankar. The original film had Kamal Haasan in dual roles. Kasthuri and Suganya played the female leads. Indian 2 will have Kajal Aggarwal and Rakhul Preet Singh as the female leads. While many reports suggest that she will be the main antagonist, there has been no confirmation on it yet. Siddharth will be seen playing a crucial role in the film.

Watch the video here:

