Kamal Haasan inaugurates Superstar Krishna's statue in Vijayawada; Mahesh Babu REACTS

In a touching ceremony held in Vijayawada, UlaganayakanKamal Haasan, a revered actor, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Telugu cinema legend, Krishna. The focal point of the event was the unveiling of a life-size statue of Krishna, an iconic figure in the industry who passed away last year. The ceremony garnered a significant turnout, with the presence of Devineni Avinash, a prominent youth leader from Andhra Pradesh, adding to the solemnity of the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu, Krishna's son, conveyed his gratitude to Kamal Haasan and Devineni Avinash, acknowledging their meaningful presence and blessings at the ceremony. Unfortunately, Mahesh was unable to attend due to commitments on the set of Guntur Kaaram in Hyderabad. Despite his absence, the event served as a poignant tribute to the legendary actor Krishna.

Kamal Haasan, amidst the hustle of filming Indian 2 in Vijayawada, promptly accepted the invitation to the ceremony. The life-size statue was generously sponsored by Krishna's devoted fans from Krishna district, who took the initiative to personally invite Kamal Haasan. This gesture not only spotlighted the enduring bond between Kamal Haasan and Krishna but also added an extra layer of significance to the event. Witnessing a respected figure like Kamal Haasan pay homage to Krishna in the midst of his ardent fans underscored the fitting tribute to the late superstar's enduring legacy.

Krishna, originally known as Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, left an indelible mark not only as a prolific actor in over 350 movies but also as a director and producer. His passing last year, attributed to a heart attack, marked the end of an era in Telugu cinema.

The ceremony transcended a mere commemoration of Krishna's impressive career; it was a celebration of his profound influence. Fans congregated to honour the icon, recognizing his impact that reached far beyond the silver screen. Kamal Haasan's involvement, despite his demanding schedule, underscored the deep connection and respect he held for Krishna. The event stood as a poignant moment in the annals of Telugu cinema, symbolizing the continued legacy of Krishna through the enduring admiration and dedication of his fans and industry colleagues.

