Kamal Haasan is a pro photographer and his latest PIC is proof; Seen yet?

Kamal Haasan is one of the most popular actors in the film industry. Apart from being a great actor, he is also a producer, writer, and politician. Now, we have got proof that he is a photographer too. Yes, he posted a photo of himself flexing his photography skills.

Kamal Haasan took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself holding a camera and clicking a picturesque location. The background shows rocks and water, it looks like it's beach or sea. He wrote in the caption, “Always moved by still life”. The pic is currently going viral on social media. Fans took to the comment section and mentioned they are waiting for him to don the director’s hat again.

Kamal Haasan is multifaceted and known for donning roles. Be it acing hosting skills with Bigg Boss Tamil or bankrolling under his production house. Currently, the superstar is busy shooting for his upcoming film Indian 2.

About Indian 2

On May 9, director Shankar took to Twitter and shared an update about Indian 2. The actor has commenced the shoot of silver bullet sequences in Chennai. Prior to this, he shot for the climax shoot of the film in South Africa.

The movie is the continuation of Indian, which was released in 1998 and will narrate a new episode in Kamal Haasan’s character Senapathy’s life. Indian 2 is a pan-Indian film and will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. However, an official release date is yet to be announced. In fact, it is to be noted that no major updates about the film have been announced so far.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Red Giant Movies, the film's cast also includes names like Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash and Vennela Kishore, among others. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the highly-talked-about drama.

