Kamal Haasan issues a statement following the misinformation on quarantine sticker at his residence

After misinformation about quarantine, actor-politician Kamal Haasan has now issued a statement clearing the air that he is on social distancing.

After the corporation of Chennai put up a notice on Kamal Haasan’s residence, which has now been converted into his party office, rumours were mounted stating that the actor has been put under isolation. However, the rumours were quashed when the commissioner of Chennai Corporation issued a statement saying that the notice stated that the notice was mistaken for COVID-19 sticker, which is being mounted on the homes of people who have tested positive for COVID 19.

At Kamal Haasan’s residence, the notice stated that people at the home were in self-quarantine. However, the notice was taken out as it created unnecessary panic. Now, Kamal Haasan has issued a statement, in which he clarified the situation. According to Behindwoods, the actor issued an explanation stating that he underwent social distancing as it is the safest thing to do. He also urged people to do the same, while thanking everyone for their concern.

He was quoted as saying, “To all those who are concerned. A big Thank you for your love. Based on the notice stuck outside my house, news has been spread saying that I have been quarantined. But, most of you already know that I have not been living there for the past few years and the Makkal Needhi Maiam party office has been functioning from there. So, the news that I have been quarantined is not true. As a precautionary measure, I have undertaken social distancing as I requested the public too.”

