Kamal Haasan to join hands with Vetri Maaran for his next?

While Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s gangster flick Vikram, Vetri Maaran’s next titled Viduthalai has Soori as the lead actor.
21666 reads Mumbai Updated: July 1, 2021 09:17 am
We all know by now that Kamal Haasan will be next seen in the gangster flick Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. At a time when we all are waiting for the makers of the film to come up with an official update, a new piece of information has now come up stating that the Ulaga Naayagan is all set to make a debut collaboration with critically acclaimed filmmaker Vetri Maaran for his next. According to DT Next, the film will be bankrolled by Gopuram Films.

The report further added that the makers will officially announce the collaboration soon. Apart from this, Vetri Maaran is currently busy with the works of his next film with Soori as the lead actor titled Viduthalai. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in an important role. It was announced last year that he will be directing a film with Suriya titled Vaadi Vaasal. A title poster of the film was shared by the makers on Suriya’s birthday last year.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan’s next with Lokesh Kanagaraj is bankrolled by the actor’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films. While announcing the film’s title, the makers also shared a teaser while revealing Kamal Haasan’s look in the film. Touted to be a gangster flick, the film’s shooting started shortly before the second wave hit. It is expected that the makers will announce more updates about the film soon.

