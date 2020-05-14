Kamal Haasan & Kajal Aggarwal starrer Indian 2 to be released in two parts? Find Out

Now, the latest update about Indian 2 states that the highly anticipated Kamal Haasan starrer could see its release done in two parts.

The latest news update about the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 suggests that the makers are planning to release the film in two parts. The film Indian 2 is the second part of the original film called Indian. The Shankar directorial will see south megastar Kamal Haasan as the fierce and brave Senapathy. The well-known south director had previously released a still from the film where Kamal Haasan can be seen donning the Senapathy's uniform on the occasion of the lead star's birthday.

Now, the latest update about Indian 2 states that the highly anticipated Kamal Haasan starrer could see its release done in two parts. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that 60 percent of the film is already shot which has a run time of six hours. This is the major reason why the makers are looking to release the southern drama in two parts. So far, there is no official announcement made about releasing the film in two parts.

This film will feature the Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal in an intriguing role. News reports state that Kajal Aggarwal could be essaying the role of an 80-year-old woman. The filming of the southern drama Indian 2 came to a halt when an unfortunate accident occurred on the sets. The media reports also suggest that another south film Ponniyin Selvan by Mani Ratnam will see its release in two parts. The fans are pretty excited about the film Indian 2 being released in two parts.

(ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 likely to be dropped? Find out)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×