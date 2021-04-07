Kamal Haasan & Lokesh Kanagaraj off to first schedule of Vikram; Fahadh Faasil confirms being a part of film

Lokesh, who recently recovered from COVID-19, took to Twitter and shared a photo of him with Kamal Haasan as they were heading for Vikram shoot.

One of the much-awaited dream combo in Kollywood, Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj have come together for a film titled, Vikram. After voting yesterday, Kamal Haasan and Lokesh have are off the first schedule of Vikram. The Master director Lokesh, who recently recovered from COVID-19, took to Twitter and shared a photo of him with Kamal Haasan from their private jet and wrote, "Aarambikkalaangala," which means it begins! Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil has confirmed being a part of the film even before the makers could make an official announcement on the same.

During his interviews for an upcoming film Joji, Fahadh Faasil confirmed that he is a part of the film and the news has taken social media by storm. Vikram marks his third outing in Tamil after Mohan Raja's Velaikkaran and Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe. Fahadh Faasil has an interesting line up of films this year. He is also a part of Allu Arjun starrer Pan-India film titled, Pushpa. His upcoming film Malik, a Malayalam political crime by Mahesh Narayanan is one of the biggest films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. The film is to release on 13th May 2021.

Meanwhile, check out director Lokesh's tweet below:

Talking about Vikram, said to be an action thriller, the film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. On the occasion of Kamal Haasan's 66th birthday, 7 November, the makers unveiled the title teaser of the film. The makers released the title of the film, also featuring Kamal Haasan.

Anirudh will be composing the soundtrack and the background score, thus making his second collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Kamal Haasan after Master and Indian 2 respectively.

