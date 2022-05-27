Kamal Haasan looks class apart in a brown pantsuit as he arrives in Kochi to promote Vikram; PICS

Lokesh Kanagaraj has helmed the film which marks the first collaboration between Kamal Haasan and the maker. Vikram also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Chemban Vinod and Gayathrie in crucial roles and will feature music given by Anirudh Ravichander. As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan also has played an important cameo role in the film.

Coming to the other crew of the movie, Girish Gangadharan is the film's cinematographer and Philomin Raj is the editor. Stunt choreographers Anbumani and Arivumani or Anbu and Arivu, have directed the powerful action sequences in the film.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Apart from playing the lead, Kamal Haasan is also producing this movie in association with R Mahendran under his banner of Raaj Kamal Films International.

As part of the film's promotion, the makers also hosted a grand audio launch event in Chennai a few days ago, which was attended by many biggies from Kollywood.

Kamal Haasan recently weighed in on the controversial Hindi vs South language argument. He was in Delhi to talk about his forthcoming release. During the press conference, the star was asked about his views on the ongoing language debate. To this he said, "I am an Indian. What are you?" he further said, "Taj Mahal is mine, Madurai temple is yours. Kanyakumari is as much yours as Kashmir is mine.”

Also Read: Kamal Haasan weighs in on controversial North vs South debate: I am an Indian, what are you?