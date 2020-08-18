Kamal Haasan looks dapper in the latest PHOTOS and his fans are completely awestruck

Kamal Haasan who has featured in several blockbuster films, is seen with intense and intriguing expressions. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts.

The megastar of the film industry, Kamal Haasan looks dapper and handsome in his latest pictures. The actor who has featured in several blockbuster films, is seen with intense and intriguing expressions. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans of the actors are left completely awestruck after seeing the latest photos of the actor. On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be seen as the lead actor in the upcoming film called Indian 2.

The upcoming film is helmed by ace director Shankar. The director had previously shared a still from the much-awaited flick, which featured the lead star in his Senapathy avatar. Indian 2 will bring back Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy look and the fans along with the film audiences are very excited about the film. The Shankar directorial will also feature actors, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. Previously, it was reported that the Comali actress, Kajal Aggarwal will be essaying the role of an eighty-year-old woman.

Check out the photos

The makers of the Kamal Haasan starrer have not yet revealed what character Kajal is essaying in the film. But, there is a strong buzz in the film industry that Kajal is essaying a challenging role in the highly anticipated drama. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see this film on the big screen. But, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, filmmakers had to suspend their shoots.

Credits :Twitter

