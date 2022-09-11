Kamal Haasan looks sharp in monochrome jacket as he gets clicked at SIIMA Awards 2022; PICS

Kamal Haasan is one of biggest Indian actors with a career spanning 6 decades. The actor has given many iconic films in the course of his career and still is a very strong force at the box office, with his last film Vikram shattering all records for the Tamil version of the film, and by a huge margin. The actor made his presence felt at SIIMA 2022 and the award function was attended by many noted dignitaries like Allu Arjun, Yash, Ranveer Singh and others.

Kamal Haasan looked very striking and sharp in his monochrome jacket. He looked seemingly happy. After posing for the shutterbugs, the legendary actor made his way in. The actor was sporting his Vikram avatar, which was much loved by his fans and admirers. SIIMA celebrates the achievements of primarily South Indian filmmakers, who have made a lasting impression with the content they have created. There has been a lot to celebrate since the three biggest grossers this year are from South India, although Brahmastra is making steady gains to take the third spot by the end of its run,