Kamal Haasan makes a stylish entry at Indian 2 trailer launch in Chennai; Siddharth welcomes media with folded hands

Kamal Haasan's fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of Indian 2 which arrives today, June 25 at 7 PM. The vigilante action film is releasing in cinemas on July 12, 2024. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan’s look from the trailer launch event is now winning hearts on social media.

One can see, the Vishwaroopam star in a stylish look. He accessorized his outfit with a cap but what caught our attention was his long coat with a ‘K’ initial.

Kamal Haasan arrives at the trailer launch

Lyca Productions also shared a video on their Instagram Story where Haasan was accompanied by co-star Siddharth, who plays an important role in Indian 2. The production company posted a photo where Haasan and Siddharth are sitting next to each other. They welcomed the media at the event with folded hands.

The makers are additionally planning for promotions, starting with Mumbai on June 26 for the Hindi version. This will be followed by a pre-release event at Hyderabad on July 7. Notably, the duration of the trailer is reportedly said to be around 2 minutes and 36 seconds long.

Indian 2 director reveals a few more details

During the latest trailer launch event, S. Shankar said that audiences would get to witness more of Ulaganayagan's work as an actor in the film. He also stated that the sequel would not focus only on the issues of Tamil Nadu.

Furthermore, Kamal Haasan praised Shankar, saying that the latter was similar to Alfred Hitchcock and Cecil B DeMille. He additionally paid tribute to late actors Vivek, Manobala, and Nedumudi Venu, who are also a part of the film.

Indian 2 features an ensemble cast that also includes Rakul Preet Singh and S.J. Suryah. The film’s cinematography is handled by Ravi Varman while A. Sreekar Prasad serves as the editor.

Apart from this, the Dasavathaaram star will appear in Kalki 2898 AD as Supreme Yaskin. The dystopian action film has Prabhas in the lead and is releasing on June 27, 2024. It is helmed by Nag Ashwin.

