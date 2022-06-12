Kamal Haasan makes quite a dashing entry in a semi-formal look at the success party of Vikram; WATCH

Kamal Haasan is on top of the game as his last release Vikram turned out to be a massive success. Basking in the triumph of the action drama, the Chachi 420 star made a stylish entry at Vikram's success bash in Hyderabad last night. He looked all handsome in a brown coat and blue shirt with denims. Kamal Haasan oozed charm in the semi-formal attire.

Action entertainer Vikram has been garnering rave reviews from all across the country and has also performed exceedingly well at the box office. Ecstatic by the success of the film, the protagonist and producer, Kamal Haasan has gifted special presents to the entire cast and crew of the flick. From directors, assistant directors, and technicians to actors, he has presented something to everyone that they would cherish forever.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

He surprised co-star Suriya with a Rolex watch to mark his outstanding performance as Rolex in the film. The pictures of their meeting left the netizens aww-struck. Giving a shout-out to Suriya, the superstar informed that he did the film just out of love and did not even ask for any remuneration for his efforts. On the other hand, Suriya also thanked Kamal Haasan for allowing him to work with him. He said that it was his dream come true moment to be on screen with the superstar.

Kamal Haasan further gifted a car to the film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The photographs of the Vishwaroopam actor handing over the car keys to the filmmaker were highly applauded by the fans. He also gifted an Apache RTR 160 bike to each of the movie's 13 assistant directors.

This Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles alongside an ensemble cast including Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das. Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's own production house Raaj Kamal Films International, Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the movie.

Also Read: Vishnu Manchu makes an announcement about his next project titled 'Ginna'