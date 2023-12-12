Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Jr NTR and others wish Rajinikanth on 73rd birthday

Superstar Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday recently became a joyous festival as colleagues and well-wishers flooded social media with warm wishes. Esteemed stars such as Mammootty, Mohanlal, Jr NTR, Dhanush, and others expressed their heartfelt sentiments, highlighting the iconic actor's enduring influence in the Indian film industry.

Kamal Haasan's heartfelt tweet:

A notable aspect of the celebration was Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth's longtime competitor and friend, who tweeted in Tamil to extend his warm wishes. Despite the competition, their great relationship continues to be a testament to the friendship between these two legendary actors.

Mammootty's Early Greetings and Potential Reunion:

Mammootty, who played a memorable role in Rajinikanth's 1991 film Thalapathi, was among the first to convey birthday wishes. There are speculations about a potential reunion of the duo in Lokesh's upcoming movie, Thailaivar-171.

Mohanlal's Tribute to Kindness and Humility:

Mohanlal, another prominent superstar, shared heartfelt wishes, hailing Rajinikanth as a true embodiment of kindness and humility. This acknowledgement not only reflects respect within the industry but also recognizes Rajinikanth's inspirational impact on millions of fans. They recently acted together in the blockbuster Jailer.

Advertisement

Jr NTR's Admiration for Thalaivar:

Devara star Jr NTR, expressed his admiration for Rajinikanth on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing the timeless charisma of the superstar. His message underscores the cross-industry appeal and the enduring inspiration that Rajinikanth provides for generations to come.

Dhanush's whistle-worthy wishes:

Dhanush, a self-proclaimed Rajinikanth fan, took to social media to convey his wishes in a style reminiscent of the legendary actor's on-screen persona. Known for his love of whistling for Rajinikanth, Dhanush's short but powerful tweet added another layer of enthusiasm to the birthday celebrations.

Vishnu Vishal and Sivakarthikeyan Join the Celebration:

Vishnu Vishal, starring in the upcoming movie Lal Salaam, directed by Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, shared birthday wishes similar to Dhanush's. His tweet, accompanied by a picture of Rajinikanth and his wife, Jwala Gutta, added a personal touch to the celebration. Sivakarthikeyan, inspired by Rajinikanth, expressed his wishes in Tamil, highlighting the enduring influence of the superstar on fellow actors.

The outpouring of wishes from South Indian superstars on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday paints a vivid picture of deep respect and admiration for the legendary actor. As Rajinikanth continues to inspire and entertain, the love and support from his colleagues solidifies his legacy in the hearts of many.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth-A journey like no other: Part 3: Journey from Mani Ratnam movie Thalapathi to Annaamalai, Baasha