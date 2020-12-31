Kamal Haasan to meet Rajinikanth today to enquire about his health? Find Out

Kamal Haasan will reportedly meet the Superstar in-person to inquire about his health and to seek his support for him during the elections.

Superstar Rajinikanth has been making the headlines for the past few weeks ever since he announced about his political plans. Though his journey in politics has been taking uneventful turns, he has been receiving support from fans and celebrities alike. Now, reports about Kamal Haasan meeting Rajinikanth at his residence to enquire about his health and to seek his support in his political journey. Earlier, Kamal Haasan had said that he would seek Rajinikanth’s support like he has been meeting people door to door seeking their support.

He said, “I have been meeting people door to door requesting them to support me in the upcoming elections. How will I miss my friend Rajinikanth?” Earlier, when Rajinikanth was still having political aspirations, Kamal Haasan had said that his alliance with Rajinikanth is just a call away and it would happen anytime. However, Rajinikanth could not enter politics owing to his health condition. He had to be admitted to a hospital as his blood pressure fluctuated.

Ever since Rajinikanth announced that he has quit his political plans, several politicians have sought his support. However, he has not yet announced whom will he support. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth was shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva in Hyderabad when the makers halted the shooting process as four crew members tested positive for COVID 19. Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, has two films in his pipeline namely Indian 2 and Vikram by Shankar and Lokesh Kanagaraj, respectively.

Credits :The Times Of India

