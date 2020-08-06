Kamal Haasan meets the families of the crew members who lost their lives in the Indian 2 crane mishap

Kamal Haasan reportedly met with the families of the crew members who lost their lives in the unfortunate crane mishap. Previously, it was reported that three crew members lost their lives in the crane accident that took place on the sets of Indian 2.

The south superstar Kamal Haasan reportedly met with the families of the crew members who lost their lives in the unfortunate crane mishap. Previously, it was reported that the three crew members lost their lives in the crane accident that took place on the sets of Indian 2. Now, as per news reports, the lead actor of Indian 2 met with the families of the crew members who died in the crane accident. The news reports also state that the south megastar Kamal Haasan has provided the families financial assistance.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be seen essaying the lead part in the upcoming southern drama Indian 2. This film is helmed by ace south director Shankar. The much-awaited film Indian 2 will also feature the Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal in a key role. Apart from the Thuppakki actress, the upcoming film Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan in the lead will also feature Priya Bhavani Shankar and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. This film will bring back Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy look. Previously, on the eve of the lead actor's birthday, the director of Indian 2, Shankar had shared a still from the film which features the lead star in his Senapathy avatar.

@ikamalhaasan sir meets families of #INDIAN2 crew members who died in the mishap on set and hands over cheque for financial assistance. pic.twitter.com/T3dw0gNfy8 — Diehard Kamalians (@DiehardKamalian) August 6, 2020

The fans and film audiences got very excited after they saw the still from Indian 2. Now, the audience members are eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screen. Due to the COVID 19 crisis, all filmmakers had to suspend their shooting work. The director of Indian 2 Shankar also suspended the filming of Indian 2.

