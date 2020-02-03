Kamal Haasan meets school friends; Shares picture on social media: Check it out

Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter account and shared a photo, in which he was seen with his school friends.

Actor Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter account and posted a photo, in which he was seen with his school friends. Sharing the photo, he wrote that he was happy to see his childhood friends and stated that he enjoyed spending time with them.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be seen next in Indian 2, which will be directed by Shankar. The shooting of Shankar’s Indian 2 has been going on briskly for several months last year. It had to be halted due to Kamal Haasan’s surgery to his leg and he was advised by the doctors to rest for a while. It is expected that the film’s shooting will commence in February. Meanwhile, reports claim that Kajal Agarwal will be seen as a baddie in the film. While we all know that Kajal will be seen as an 80-year-old woman, this news comes as a huge surprise.

It is expected that the film’s shooting will be wrapped up by the end of this year, as the film is planned to hit the screens in early 2021. While the first installment of the movie was a vigilante film that dealt with Kamal Haasan's character's tryst with corruption, reports suggest that the second installment would be a political drama, considering Ulaganayagan's recent foray into politics.

Credits :Twitter

Read More