Kamal Haasan mourns the demise of Vivek; Says ‘It is a great loss for the Tamil community’

After renowned actor Vivek breathed his last today, Kamal Haasan paid a tribute to him on social media.

The Tamil film industry woke up to a massive shock this morning as popular actor Vivek has breathed his last today. According to media reports, the renowned actor and comedian was recently rushed to a hospital in Chennai after he had suffered a cardiac arrest. While his condition was said to be critical with 100 per cent blockage in a vessel, he passed away at 4:35 am on Thursday. He was 59. His unfortunate demise came as a huge shock to everyone and not just the fans but several celebrities have also taken to social media to pay their tribute to the late actor.

Amid this, Kamal Haasan also took to micro-blogging site to mourn Vivek’s demise and stated that his demise is a big loss for the Tamil community. He wrote, “Vivek was the one who wanted to do something for the community that he did for himself apart from going about his duty as an actor as well. The sudden death of Vivek, who has been an ambassador of late president Abdul Kalam's green movement, is a great loss for the Tamil community.”

Take a look at Kamal Haasan’s tweet for Vivek:

நடிகனின் கடமை நடிப்பதோடு முடிந்தது என்று இருந்துவிடாமல் தனக்குச் செய்த சமூகத்துக்கு தானும் ஏதேனும் செய்ய விரும்பியவர், செய்தவர் நண்பர் விவேக். மேதகு கலாமின் இளவலாக, பசுமைக் காவலராக வலம் வந்த விவேக்கின் மரணம் தமிழ்ச் சமூகத்திற்கு ஏற்பட்ட பேரிழப்பு. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 17, 2021

Earlier, Samantha Akkineni had also mourned Vivek’s demise and wrote, “What a great loss. Shocked and saddened.” On the other hand, R Madhavan and mentioned how he will miss his laughter and wisdom. He tweeted, "RIP @Actor_Vivek sir. Heart broken and stunned that you would embark on your heavenly journey so suddenly and early. The world is deprived of a truly good man who genuinely cared for everyone and everything in it. I will so miss your laughter, wisdom and care. The heavens are lucky."

