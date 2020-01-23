Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna Akkineni join hands with Kabir Khan for Tamil & Telugu version of ’83; DEETS INSIDE

Ahead of the release of ’83, director Kabir Khan collaborates with Kamal Haasan and Nagarjuna Akkineni for presenting the Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie.

Ever since Kabir Khan has announced his sports drama ’83, the filmmaker has become the talk of the town. The movie will chronicle Indian cricket team’s historic triumph in the 1983 World Cup and features essaying the role of the former legendary cricket captain Kapil Dev. Needless to say, ’83 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and Kabir Khan is leaving no stone unturned to make it a big hit. From having an interesting ensemble of cast to looking after the minute details for the movie, the filmmaker has certainly put in a lot of efforts for ’83.

And while the fans are eagerly waiting for this sports drama to hit the big screen, it is reported that the family of ’83 just got bigger after South superstars Kamal Haasan and Nagarjuna Akkineni joined hands with Kabir for the movie. To note, the much-anticipated movie will be releasing in Tamil and Telugu languages as well and the legendary stars Kamal and Nagarjuna will be presenting ’83 in Tamil and Telugu version respectively. The announcement was made by producers Phantom Films on social media.

Confirming the collaboration, Kamal stated that he is quite excited to present the Tamil version of ’83 and even called it a matter of pride. “The victory of the Indian team demonstrates to every Indian that where there is a will, there is a way. What was considered impossible was made possible purely due to belief and conviction. And this holds true in all walks of life. It’s my pride to promote a film that stands testimony to such conviction and will. I am happy to bring to my people the story of the team of inspired men captained by Kapil Dev who fought against all odds and won India’s greatest sporting triumph,” he said in a statement.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna seconded Kamal and stated that the Indian cricket team’s journey during the 1983 World cup is a story that needs to be told to the world. He further mentioned, “83 is all about the great iconic win in 1983 that has made cricket a religion in India. It is a story that needs to be told and I am proud to present one of the most awaited films in India and the rest of the cricketing world.”

Apart from Ranveer, ’83 will also star Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles while will be seen as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi. The movie will be hitting the screens on April 10, 2020.

