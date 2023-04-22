Kamal Haasan offers condolences to Mammootty on his mother's demise; Megastar reacts

Actor Mammootty recently lost his mother to age-related ailments on Friday near Kochi. She was 93 years old and was hospitalized in a private hospital for treatment. Fatima Panaparambil is survived by five children, including actor Mammootty and grandchild Dulquer Salman. The news came as a shock to many yesterday and fans of the actor, as well as well-wishers within the industry, reached out offering their condolences to the family in their difficult time. It is none other than Kamal Haasan, who has come forward with a lovely note, wishing his colleague and friend in his time of loss. The note from Kamal Haasan has been getting a lot of love on social media for the beautifully worded message and the affection in the display between the stalwarts of Indian cinema.

The heartfelt note from Kamal Haasan and Mammootty’s response

Kamal Haasan took to his social media handle to offer a heartfelt note to his Malayalee counterpart, the actor wrote, “Dear friend @mammukka … Heard of your mother’s demise. You are fortunate that your mother lived to see the heights you have reached. She must have left with great satisfaction. Only time will heal your pain. I share your grief.” Fans of the actors have been affected by graceful notes exchanged from one icon to another, during one’s time of grief. To add to the warmth of the whole note, Mammooty replied to Kamal Haasan, where the actor noted, “Thanks, dear Kamal Sir. So nice of you to write this message.”

Upcoming films

Mammootty has been on cloud nine recently with a bunch of critically acclaimed films to his credit like Rorschach, and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. The film will be Mammootty’s next release after 'Kaathal: The Core', which will see him sharing the screen with actress Jyothika for the first time. It is directed by “The Great Indian Kitchen” fame Jeo Baby. Kannur Squad will be getting a release date pretty soon and the team will be hopefully coming out with the promotion materials soon.

