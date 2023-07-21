Kamal Haasan on essaying negative role in Kalki 2898 AD; Reveals hating Amitabh Bachchan's Sholay

Prabhas and Naga Ashwin's film got a grand title and teaser launch at San Diego Comic-Con. The film is titled Kalki 2989 AD. Along with the team, Kamal Haasan, who is playing the role of antagonist also attended the event and opened up about his role. He also praised Amitabh Bachchan, who couldn’t attend in person but joined the event via video call.

Kamal and Amitabh's rapport was the highlight of the event. Ulaganayagan praised the Bollywood actor and said, We are very honored to be living with Amitji’s energy. We make stories and audiences make stars. You really understand it when you see Amithab ji, Prabhas & Rana perform. "Stop being modest Kamal, You're much much greater there ever than all of us"

Kamal Haasan recalls why he hated Amitabh Bachchan's Sholay

The Vikram actor further added, "Each film of his is filled with reality. He puts so much effort in each film. The roles that he has played are quite amazing. It’s an honor to be in the same film as him. We have done a couple of films together but this one is going to be very special."

He also revealed that the actor worked as assistant director on Sholay and shared a funny incident. The Vikram actor said, "I was an assistant director on Sholay. I couldn’t sleep the night I watched it because I hated the film so much. I hated the filmmaker even more. I had the opportunity of working with a great filmmaker and that was my reaction and I told him. As a technician, I couldn’t sleep that night and Amitji has done many such movies. Him saying nice things about my films is something I had never imagined."

On playing negative role in Kalki

Kamal Haasan also shared why he chose to be a part of the film and said, "The reason I accepted this film is because I come from analogous cinema. Without a negative, there's no positive. So, a negative role is an important role in a film."

About Kalki 2898 AD launch at Comic Con

Ever since yesterday, several photos of Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Project K have surfaced on social media and are going viral.

The glimpse video of Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled on Friday midnight and it promises a unique experience. The film is set to explore a never-seen-before territory in Indian cinema, especially the Telugu film industry, with this ambitious project. While the first look left fans dejected, the glimpse video hyped up the expectations again.

