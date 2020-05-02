Kamal Haasan OPENS UP about Marudhu Nayagam during live interaction on Instagram with Vijay Sethupathi

While having a live interactive section with fans on Instagram, Kamal Haasan along with Vijay Sethupathi, discussed a number of issues including Marudhu Nayagam.

In what came as a pleasant surprice to Kollywood fans, top Kollywood actors including Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi went live on Kamal Haasan’s Instagram page on Saturday. During the interactive section, the actors spoke to each other on various issues including acting, life, politics, coronavirus, among other things. One of the most interesting things that they discussed in the video is the release of Kamal Haasan’s most talked-about film Marudhu Nayagam.

Ironically, the video began with Kamal Haasan saying, “Naan oru kadhai sollatuma” - the iconic dialogue of Vijay Sethupathi dialogue from the film Vikram Vedha. Later, they discussed many issues including the decision of his party name Makkal Neddhi Maiam. However, when Kamal Haasan spoke about his most awaited film, Marudhu Nayagam, it broke the internet. He said, “For it to be released this time, the story needs to be changed. The Marudhanayagam I envisioned is now 40 years older. So, either somebody else has to act or the story needs to be changed.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in Vishwaroopam 2. His next film, Indian 2, was being shot when the lock down was imposed for COVID 19. Directed by Shankar, the film is a sequel to 1999 film of the same name. The film has Kajal Aggarwal, Rakhul Preet Singh, Siddhartha moth the others in key roles. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master as the main antagonist.

