Kamal Haasan opens up if Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar173 has Ilaiyaraaja’s music, plans to revive Marudhanayagam

Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are all set to join hands as actor and producer for their upcoming cinematic venture, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173.

During a recent interaction with the media, Haasan was asked whether veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja would compose the tracks for the new project, making it a complete reunion.

Speaking to the media about whether Ilaiyaraaja would be part of the venture, Kamal Haasan said, “It's his (Rajinikanth's) film. I alone cannot make any decisions. He and I should make decisions together.”

For those unaware, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan recently announced a film together. While details about the movie have yet to be revealed, it was initially announced that director Sundar C would helm the project.

However, the filmmaker recently announced that he would no longer be associated with the project due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Haasan later confirmed his departure and stated that he would only invest in the project if his co-star agreed with the script.

As of now, a new director has not been announced, though an update is expected soon.

Kamal Haasan on plans to revive Marudhanayagam

In the same interaction, Kamal Haasan also revealed his plans to revive his long-shelved project Marudhanayagam. The film, which has been in limbo for years, may finally see the light of day with the help of modern cinematic technology.

The actor said, “I am confident that Marudhanayagam is possible with the advancement of technology in today's era.”

For those unfamiliar, Marudhanayagam is a historical epic drama that Kamal Haasan both starred in and directed in the late 1990s. It began as an ambitious pan-India project, with its launch inaugurated by the late Queen Elizabeth.

However, the film faced numerous production challenges and was ultimately shelved after being only partially shot.

Kamal Haasan’s next film

Kamal Haasan is next set to appear in the tentatively titled KH237, directed by action choreographers Anbarivu. Written by Kumbalangi Nights fame Shyam Pushkaran, the film is expected to go on floors soon.

