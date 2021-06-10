Kamal Haasan pays respect to Crazy Mohan on his second death anniversary; Says 'He lived like the sky'
On the second death anniversary of the legendary theatre artist and dialogue writer ‘Crazy’ Mohan, fans and celebrities are remembering him. Kamal Haasan, who is known for his close association with ‘Crazy’ Mohan, shared a throwback photo with him and paid his tribute. Sharing the photo, he wrote that Mohan lived like the sky and offered philosophical thoughts with humour. He wrote, “He changed the philosophical saying ‘the world is a drama’ to 'the world is a comedy drama’. He is someone who delivered philosophy with humour and lived like the sky. Remembering him on the second day of remembrance.”
நாடகமே உலகம் என்கிற ஞானச்சொல்லை, நகைச்சுவை நாடகமே உலகம் என்று மாற்றியவர். சிரிப்பு முகமூடிக்குள் தீவிர மரபிலக்கிய முகத்தோடு வானம் போல் வாழ்ந்து மறைந்தவர் கிரேஸி மோகன். இரண்டாம் நினைவு நாளில் அவரை நினைவு கூர்கிறேன். pic.twitter.com/gnDFQwP5sJ
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 10, 2021
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in the upcoming gangster flick Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film’s shooting started earlier this year. Later it was halted due to the increasing number of positive COVID 19 cases. There are reports that suggest that Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 with Shankar may be shelved as the makers and the director have not come to a conclusion about the production costs.