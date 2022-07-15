Kamal Haasan pays tribute to Pratap Pothen; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Keerthy Suresh & others say 'miss you sir'

Pratap Pothen, who predominantly worked in Tamil and Malayalam films, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 70. He was found dead in his apartment in Chennai. As soon as the news of Pratap's demise came in light, several expressed their shock and paid tributes to the late actor.

Kamal Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nazriya Nazim, Manju Warrier, Rima Kallingal, Aashiq Abu, and many others from the film industry have offered condolences on social media.

Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and shared a rare photo with Pratap and paid his tribute. He wrote in Tamil, which is loosely translated, "Friend Pratap Bothan continued his avid literary reading and unquenchable interest in art films. I have seen during the 'Vetrivizha' period that he is also an expert in successfully directing lively films. Tribute to him."

Actor Sathyaraj shared a video as he paid tribute to Pratap Pothen. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nazriya Nazim shared his pic and wrote, we miss you, sir. Tovino Thomas also shared Pratap's pic and wrote Rest In peace.

Pratap Pothen made his debut as actor in director Bharatan's 1978 movie Aaravam. He made his directorial debut with Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai in 1985, which is a story of a mentally unwell couple and also won the national award. He directed three films in Malayalam - Rithubhedam, Daisy and Oru Yathramozhi starring Mohanlal and Sivaji Ganeshan.

He was filming for Mohanlal’s next directorial Barroz: Nidhi Kaakkum Bhootham. Being financed under the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas, the film is based on the novel by Jijo Punnoose of the same name.

Also Read: Malayalam actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen passes away at 70