Kamal Haasan pays tribute to Tamil director K Balachander on his 91st birth anniversary with a vintage photo

Kamal Haasan always considered K. Balachander as his mentor. In 1973, Haasan landed his first adult role as Thiagu in the film Arangetram by K. Balachander.

Remembering Tamil filmmaker K. Balachander on his 91st birth anniversary, Kamal Haasan took to social media and penned a heartfelt note. He also shared a major throwback photo of them together alongside a note. His words in Tamil translate to, "My teacher KB has made his mark in all genres of cinema. I got acquainted with him when I was 16 years old. This is the golden year for our Guru-disciple relationship. I remember Amar K. Balachander on his 91st birthday."

Popularly referred to as Iyakkunar Sigaram, K. Balachander has contributed to nearly 100 feature films either as a screenwriter or director. Balachander has won 9 National Film Awards with the Padma Shri in 1987 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in cinema. Balachander has always been known as a master of bringing out unconventional themes and hard-hitting contemporary subject matter on the big screen.

K Balachander passed away in December 2014 due to complications from urinary infection and other age-related ailments.

சினிமாவின் அத்தனை வகைமைகளிலும் தன் முத்திரையைப் பதித்தவர் என் வாத்யார் கேபி. என்னுடைய 16-வது வயதில் அவருடனான அறிமுகம் ஏற்பட்டது. எங்கள் குரு சிஷ்ய உறவுக்கு இது பொன்விழா ஆண்டு. அமரர் கே.பாலச்சந்தர் அவர்களை அவரது 91-வது பிறந்தாளில் நினைவுகூர்கிறேன். pic.twitter.com/kPk4YdZkmn — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 9, 2021

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film titled, Vikram. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Vikram is not a sequel to any film. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography handled by Girish Gangadharan and editing done by Philomin Raj.

