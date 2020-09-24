Kamal Haasan pays a visit to SP Balasubrahmanyam at the hospital as singer's heath deteriorates

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the hospital on August 5, 2020. He had tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the latest statement by hospital authorities, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health has unfortunately deteriorated. The authorities are reportedly monitoring his condition closely. He is currently admitted to MGM healthcare. Now, as per the latest reports, Kamal Haasan immediately rushed to the hospital after having heard the news of the singer’s critical condition. The actor reportedly inquired about the health of Subrahmanyam post which he left the hospital premises. He has stated that the singer is currently on a ventilator and maximum life support.

The actor quotes, “You can’t say he is alright.” He further added that the singer is critical and family members are praying for him. For the unversed, SP Subrahmanyam was admitted to the hospital on August 5. The hospital authorities had earlier stated that the ailing singer remains under ECMO and that his health has deteriorated further in the past 24 hours. Talking about Kamal Haasan, the actor had earlier posted about the singer on social media and wished him a speedy recovery.

Earlier, the singer’s son SPB Charan had stated that he was recovering well and eager to leave for home. For the unversed, SP Balasubrahmanyam had announced on his Facebook page about having tested positive for COVID-19. He also asked everyone not to call him for getting further updates as he wanted to rest. Fans and loved ones alike were worried about him after the same. He was admitted to the hospital soon after and remains there till today owing to ill health.

We wish him a speedy recovery.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health deteriorates further; Singer in extremely critical condition

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×