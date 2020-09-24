  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kamal Haasan pays a visit to SP Balasubrahmanyam at the hospital as singer's heath deteriorates

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the hospital on August 5, 2020. He had tested positive for COVID-19.
5909 reads Mumbai
Kamal Haasan visits SP Balasubrahmanyam at hospital Kamal Haasan pays a visit to SP Balasubhramanyam at the hospital as singer's heath deteriorates
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per the latest statement by hospital authorities, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health has unfortunately deteriorated.  The authorities are reportedly monitoring his condition closely. He is currently admitted to MGM healthcare. Now, as per the latest reports, Kamal Haasan immediately rushed to the hospital after having heard the news of the singer’s critical condition. The actor reportedly inquired about the health of Subrahmanyam post which he left the hospital premises. He has stated that the singer is currently on a ventilator and maximum life support.

The actor quotes, “You can’t say he is alright.” He further added that the singer is critical and family members are praying for him. For the unversed, SP Subrahmanyam was admitted to the hospital on August 5. The hospital authorities had earlier stated that the ailing singer remains under ECMO and that his health has deteriorated further in the past 24 hours. Talking about Kamal Haasan, the actor had earlier posted about the singer on social media and wished him a speedy recovery.

Earlier, the singer’s son SPB Charan had stated that he was recovering well and eager to leave for home. For the unversed, SP Balasubrahmanyam had announced on his Facebook page about having tested positive for COVID-19. He also asked everyone not to call him for getting further updates as he wanted to rest. Fans and loved ones alike were worried about him after the same. He was admitted to the hospital soon after and remains there till today owing to ill health.

We wish him a speedy recovery.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health deteriorates further; Singer in extremely critical condition

Credits :Times of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Tamannaah Bhatia is a QUEEN in a richly embellished lehenga; spotted outside a studio
Rekha runs away abruptly from an event as Amitabh Bachchan enters
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Rakul Preet’s manager stated that they have not received NCB summon for today
Faisu, Sameeksha Sud, Ruhii Singh on TikTok ban, newly launched apps, criticism and fan love
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport
Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as a drug nexus probe in SSR case gets intense
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement