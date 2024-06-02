Kamal Haasan pens birthday note for Mani Ratnam and Ilaiyaraaja; Trisha Krishnan drops PIC with Thug Life director

Legendary Tamil director Mani Ratnam and his long-time collaborator, music director 'Isai Pugal' Ilaiyaraaja, share the same birthday, on June 2.

Today on their special day, Kamal Haasan, Trisha, and actress Suhasini who is also Mani Ratnam's wife extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to these legends on social media.

Mani Ratnam celebrates his 68th birthday today, while Ilaiyaraaja turned 81.

Kamal Haasan wishes his Nayakan colleagues on birthday

Kamal Haasan took to Twitter (now X) to extend birthday wishes to his friends. He wrote on X, “Double happiness is a strange phrase in Tamil. Can happiness be measured? But today is like an example for me.”

The Indian 2 actor continued, “This is a happy moment as today is the birthday of the elder brother among the three brothers and the birthday of the younger brother. My beloved brother Ilayaraja will tell the story in music; Anbuth Thambi Mani Ratnam who adds a touch of charm to screenwriting... I wish you both a happy birthday. May the legacy of our trio continue forever. #HappyBirthdayIlaiyaraaja #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam”

Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, and Ilaiyaraaja joined hands for the 1987 iconic film Nayakan. Haasan received the National Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in the film. The music of Nayakan is so classic that even today people remember the songs.

The Thug Life actor has had a longstanding partnership with Ilaiyaraaja, working together on many classics like Thevar Magan and Virumaandi. However, after teaming up with AR Rahman in Roja in 1992, Mani Ratnam and Ilaiyaraaja haven't worked together. The 1991 movie Thalapathi, starring Rajinikanth and Mammootty, marked the last collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Ilaiyaraaja.

Trisha and Suhasini wish Mani Ratnam on Instagram

At the same time, Leo actress Trisha conveyed birthday wishes to her mentor, Mani Ratnam through her Instagram story.

For the unversed, it was Mani Ratnam who gave Trisha her big break in his 2004 film Suriya and R Madhavan's political thriller movie Ayutha Ezhuthu. They joined hands again in 2022 and 2023 for Mani Ratnam's ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, which were big hits as well.

Suhasini Mani Ratnam, who is also a niece of Kamal Haasan, wished her husband through an Instagram post. She captioned the photos and wrote, “Happiness Always.”

Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, and AR Rahman join hands for Thug Life

Thug Life is the next Mani Ratnam movie to be released and the movie currently is in the shooting phase. Kamal Haasan plays the lead in this movie and actor Silambarasan is in another pivotal role. AR Rahman composes the music for this movie.

The promos of the movie have been released which was a trendsetter among audiences.

ALSO READ: Maestro Ilaiyaraaja reveals he does not wish to celebrate his birthday; says ‘still mourning daughter’s demise’