Kamal Haasan pens birthday note to Mani Ratnam, describes his bond and hails vision for cinema

Kamal Haasan shares a close bond with filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Today, on the occasion of the director's birthday, the Tamil superstar penned a heartfelt note to wish him and describes his bond. Mani Ratnam turned 67 years old and is known for delivering blockbuster and well-acclaimed films.

On the occasion of Mani Ratnam's birthday, Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt note as he described his bond with the director and hailed his vision for cinema. The actor-politician shared a throwback picture and wrote, If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear #ManiRatnam you are going to be a much older man today! A doyen of Indian Cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art and one who transformed dialogues into a lovely visual experience.”

He further added, "You have constantly pushed the boundaries of cinema unmindful of the scale of challenge by constantly learning. Today you are a master inspiring the next generation of filmmakers through whom your legacy shall reverberate perpetually. From Nayakan to #KH234, our journey together has been personally rewarding and enriching for me. Many more happy returns of the day and more to come my friend! #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam."

Check out Kamal Haasan's birthday wish for Mani Ratnam here:





About Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's KH234

Mani Ratnam has previously collaborated with Kamal Haasan only once for the film 'Nayakan', which was a classic action drama released in 1987. He is teaming up with the director again for an upcoming film, tentatively titled KH234. The actor and director duo are teaming up after 35 years. Nayanthara is expected to be the female lead of the film. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

AR Rahman will score music for Kamal Haasan and is backed by the Madras Talkies, Red Giant Movies and Udhayanidhi Stalin. More updates about the film will be out in the coming days.



ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 2 OTT Release Date: Here's when and where you watch Mani Ratnam's epic historic film