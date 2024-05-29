Kamal Haasan pens heartwarming note wishing Payal Kapadia and Anasuya Sengupta on their Cannes 2024 big win

Following the big win of Payal Kapadia and Anasuya Sengupta at the 77th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, several renowned personalities from the Indian film fraternity showered the winners with heartfelt wishes. The latest one to join is Kamal Haasan.

The Indian 2 actor extended his warm wishes in a congratulatory note for Payal Kapadia and Anasuya Sengupta.

Kamal Haasan praises Payal Kapadia and Anasuya Sengupta

Kamal Haasan took to his official X (formerly called Twitter) account yesterday (May 28) to shower praise on Payal and Anasuya.

The Vikram actor wrote,'' As an Indian and a devoted champion of the independent film circuit, I’m delighted by the victory of @PayalKapadia86 and Anasuya Sengupta at Cannes Film Festival, 2024.”

He continued, “Your achievements resonate deeply within the corridors of Indian cinema, where the independent film industry has long been a beacon of creativity, innovation, and authenticity. Let us as a country and an industry rally behind the spirit of independent cinema and champion stories that are bold, authentic, and thought-provoking.”

Haasan concluded his note with a heartwarming: “Kudos and Congratulations!''

Check his Twitter (now X) post here:

For the unversed, Anasuya Sengupta created history by bagging the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival. She was honored for her impeccable performance in the Bulgarian director Constantin Bojanov's film, The Shameless.

On the other hand, Payal Kapadia became the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival for her film All We Imagine as Light.

The film bagged the second-most prestigious prize of the festival after the Palme d'Or, which went to American director Sean Baker for Anora on May 25.

Kamal Haasan on the work front

Meanwhile, work-wise, Mr Haasan has some exciting projects lined up for release. The first one on the list is Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.

As per reports, the Gunaa actor will play a negative role with a limited screen time of around 20 minutes in the first part of the movie.

Then we have Indian 2, the sequel to the 1996 released Indian by Shankar. In the film’s sequel, Kamal Haasan will return as the fierce vigilante Senapathy, fighting against injustice. The movie will be released on July 12.

Last but not least, Haasan is gearing up for Thug Life. This marks his second collaboration with Mani Ratnam after Nayakan. Although there has been no official announcement regarding the film’s release, reports suggest that the film will be released in November 2024.

