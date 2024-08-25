'Name must be told whether it exists or disappears': Kamal Haasan pays tribute to Captain Vijayakanth on his birth anniversary

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death.

Fans of late actor Captain Vijayakanth are celebrating his birthday today, August 25. On this special occasion, Kamal Haasan remembered his friend and penned a heartfelt note that resonated deeply with his fans. The Vikram actor took to X to cherish some of his fond memories with Captain Vijayakanth.

Kamal Haasan wrote a sweet note in Tamil which loosely translated to, '"The name must be told whether it exists or disappears. My friend, Captain Vijayakanth, lived by the lines "The town should say who is like him". On his birthday I cherish the memories of a friend who carried flight and bravery in his heart."

Veteran actor and former DMDK chief Vijayakanth passed away at the age of 71 in Chennai on December 28, 2023. It was reported that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a private hospital due to pneumonia. However, owing to breathing difficulties, he was put under ventilator support. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his illness, leaving the entire nation in shock.

Kamal Haasan, who shared a deep bond with Captain Vijayakanth, expressed his sorrow over his death. He took to his X handle to remember the legendary actor.

He wrote, "The news of the death of my beloved brother Vijayakanth, the founder of National Progressive Dravida Kazhagam, a unique actor and captain of Tamil cinema, is deeply saddened."

"He lived with humanity in every action. He was the creator of innovative ideas in Tamilnadu politics. He had a helping hand extended to the poor. Fearless courage was his hallmark. Vijayakanth, a revolutionary artist who made his mark in both the fields of cinema and politics, will remain forever in our memories," Kamal Haasan added. The actor further concluded the note by sending his heartfelt condolences to his family members.

Meanwhile, Captain Vijayakanth left a lasting legacy on the Indian film industry. He starred in more than 150 films in his career which spanned over three decades.

Now, the actor will make a cameo appearance in Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT via the use of artificial intelligence. Fans of Captain are excited to watch him one more time on the big screens following his demise.

